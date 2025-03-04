Russian tank disappears in flames after drone attack. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 8th Regiment of the SOF destroyed a Russian tank in the Kharkiv area.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing drone attacks and a powerful explosion of an enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.

"The detonation of a Russian T-80BVM tank with ammunition after drone strikes by the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces in Kharkiv region. A magical fire show and a bright flaming greeting," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

