Russian tank disappears in flames after drone attack. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 8th Regiment of the SOF destroyed a Russian tank in the Kharkiv area.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing drone attacks and a powerful explosion of an enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.
"The detonation of a Russian T-80BVM tank with ammunition after drone strikes by the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces in Kharkiv region. A magical fire show and a bright flaming greeting," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password