Ukraine plans to produce more than 2.5 million combat drones in 2025 – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that this year Ukrainian manufacturers plan to produce more than 2.5 million combat drones.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Drones are another very important innovative element of our development, where Ukraine has built the infrastructure from scratch. Today we produce the world's largest number of combat drones. Last year, we produced more than 1 million. This year, our goal is to produce more than 2.5 million combat drones for our Armed Forces," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that more than 500 Ukrainian companies are working on these products.

