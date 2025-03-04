Democrats plan to disrupt Trump’s speech in US Congress - Axios

Democratic lawmakers are discussing a variety of options for protesting US President Donald Trump 's speech in Congress on Tuesday, March 4, including a complete disruption.

According to Censor.NET, several House Democrats told Axios about this.

It is noted that some lawmakers are preparing props for Trump's speech: posters, eggs or empty egg trays (a hint of rising egg prices in the US), pocket constitutions (symbolizing Trump's violation of the Constitution), as well as firecrackers and red cards.

Ukrainian caucus co-chair Marcy Kaptur (Ohio) will be handing out ties and scarves with the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Others plan to sit with a stone face and not clap their hands throughout Trump's speech, another time-honored tactic of opposition party members to "silently protest" the president.

The publication emphasized that there is widespread disagreement among Democrats, both in and out of Congress, about what would be the most appropriate and effective form of demonstration against Trump. It is also possible that some lawmakers will leave the room after the US president utters specific phrases that they find unacceptable.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a letter to House Democrats that he and other leaders plan to attend the speech to "let the nation know that there is a strong opposition party that is ready, willing and able to serve as a check on the president."

"There are certainly a lot of voters who really want the Democrats to disrupt the speech, but there are also voters who think it will only play into his (Trump's - ed.) hands," one Democrat told reporters.

"Regardless of whether we are wearing pink, black, yellow, or blue, we are all expressing our dissatisfaction with this administration. It's more important that we work together and put pressure on the three Republicans to do the right thing for everyone," said Democrat Stacey Plaskett.

According to CBS News, Trump will address the Congress with a speech on promoting peace agreements, border security and the economy. The speech will begin at 21:10 in Washington (March 4), and at 04:10 in Kyiv on March 5.

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an important announcement that he is to make in the near future.