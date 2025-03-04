Canada will file lawsuit against US in WTO over introduction of tariffs - Trudeau

Canada will appeal to the World Trade Organization because of the introduction of US tariffs on Canadian goods.

This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press conference on March 4, CNN reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The United States has launched a trade war against Canada, its closest partner and ally, its closest friend. At the same time, they talk about positive cooperation with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin: a lying, bloodthirsty dictator. Make it reasonable," Trudeau said.

He also announced the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to a similar decision by the United States.

See more: Ukraine counts on support of World Trade Organization in restoration of agricultural exports, - Shmyhal. PHOTOS

"Canadians are smart and polite. But we will not give up the fight. Not when our country and the well-being of every citizen are at stake," said the Canadian Prime Minister.

Trudeau also said that Canada would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization, but at the same time, "our tariffs will remain in effect until the US tariffs are lifted, and not a minute sooner."

As a reminder, on March 4, US President Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%, came into effect.