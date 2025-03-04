ENG
Canada will file lawsuit against US in WTO over introduction of tariffs - Trudeau

Trudeau talks about the response to US tariffs

Canada will appeal to the World Trade Organization because of the introduction of US tariffs on Canadian goods.

This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press conference on March 4, CNN reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The United States has launched a trade war against Canada, its closest partner and ally, its closest friend. At the same time, they talk about positive cooperation with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin: a lying, bloodthirsty dictator. Make it reasonable," Trudeau said.

He also announced the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to a similar decision by the United States.

"Canadians are smart and polite. But we will not give up the fight. Not when our country and the well-being of every citizen are at stake," said the Canadian Prime Minister.

Trudeau also said that Canada would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization, but at the same time, "our tariffs will remain in effect until the US tariffs are lifted, and not a minute sooner."

As a reminder, on March 4, US President Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%, came into effect.

