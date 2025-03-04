Zelenskyy told us what will happen with US aid: It’s not 2022, our resilience is higher now. VIDEO

In his evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the future of US aid to Ukraine.

"Today, many people have one question: what will happen next with the help from America?

I have instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, our intelligence chiefs, and diplomats to contact their counterparts in the United States and get official information. People should not be guessing. Ukraine and America deserve a respectful dialog, a clear position of each other.

Especially when it comes to protecting lives during a full-scale war.

Of course, we in Ukraine have been receiving various signals for weeks, and there has already been a precedent for halting aid. There was a halt in humanitarian aid and energy aid. There was also a halt in military aid at the end of January, but then everything was quickly restored. We saw the risks. That is why our services - both military and special services - have managed to develop algorithms for action in any development of the situation. This is not 2022. Our resilience is higher now. We have means of defense. But normal, partnership relations with America are important for us to really end the war. None of us wants an endless war," Zelenskyy said.

