Defense Forces set up system for analyzing combat experience – Ministry of Defense

The Defense Forces have created a system for analyzing combat experience - the SIE (Study and Implementation of Experience) portal. The system makes it possible to adapt tactics, training programs and modernize weapons in accordance with the challenges of war.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense following the conference "Lessons Learned in a Dynamic Defense Environment - 2025: How Combat Experience Changes the Approach to War," Censor.NET reports.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Valeriy Churkin, the mechanism of collecting combat experience and its application in the troops allows the Armed Forces to adapt to new threats and develop advanced combat tactics.

"Now it is important not only to continue this process but also to expand its capabilities," the deputy minister said.

The Defense Ministry also said that during the conference, participants discussed steps to expand the integration of combat experience into military planning.

"Ukraine is working to deepen cooperation with international partners, which will allow us to implement the best international practices in the military sphere," the defense ministry added.

