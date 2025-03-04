Enemy is attempting to cross border in Sumy region – SBGS

Russian invaders are trying to cross the border in Sumy region, focusing their attempts on the flanks of the Armed Forces operation in Kursk region.

Andrii Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"If we talk about the direction where the Defense Forces are conducting an operation within the Kursk region, then of course the enemy on the other side of the border is trying to attack the positions of our defenders in every possible way. In fact, it has repeatedly tried and continues to try to approach our border, trying to cross the border line - this is actually on the flanks of the operations where the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting it," the spokesman said.

According to Demchenko, a little earlier the occupants tried to advance towards one of the settlements, using, among other things, convoys of vehicles, but they were immediately destroyed by our defenders.

"And the enemy infantry could not approach the border line so freely, and now we see this situation continuing in the direction of Novenke - again, this is the edge of the area where our soldiers are conducting operations within Kursk region. This area is not favorable for the enemy to use equipment, so he is trying to send such small assault groups to gain a foothold in our territory," said Demchenko.

He added that the enemy has increased shelling of the border and is increasingly using drones, including fiber-optic drones, to attack.

In turn, Ukrainian defenders are inflicting maximum fire damage on the enemy.

