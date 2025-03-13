DIU attacked UAV production in Kaluga region of Russian Federation - media
The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense attacked a camouflaged drone production facility in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation on the night of March 13.
As Censor.NET reports, Suspilne writes about this with reference to sources.
Thus, drones of the DIU struck the Kaluga Aerated Concrete plant, where the Russians had placed UAV production lines.
Flights were canceled at the Kaluga airport due to the attack, and the governor confirmed that an industrial enterprise, a communications and energy facility, had been hit.
