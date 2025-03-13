Sweden to allocate almost $138 million to Ukraine for infrastructure restoration and demining

Sweden will allocate more than SEK 1.4 billion ($137.7 million) to Ukraine. The funds will be used for humanitarian needs, in particular, to restore the destroyed infrastructure.

This was announced by the Minister for International Development of Sweden Benjamin Dousa, quoted by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

The minister said that this is the largest civilian aid program in Swedish history. The program includes support for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure, as well as demining and training of healthcare workers.

"Supporting Ukraine is a matter of solidarity as well as Swedish security. The last few weeks have been difficult. It has never been clearer that we can no longer take the world's support for Ukraine for granted," said Dousa.

