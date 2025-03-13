9 601 9
Marines of 36th Brigade eliminate assault groups of Russian-Korean soldiers in border area. VIDEO
Fragments of the combat work of the drone operators of the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyi have been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers eliminating assault groups of Russian-Korean soldiers in the border area.
