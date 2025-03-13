Kyiv allocates another half billion hryvnias to support Defence Forces – Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has ordered to increase aid to the Defence Forces by another half a billion hryvnias.

He announced this at a session of the Kyiv City Council, Censor.NET reports.

‘We are constantly approached by various units with requests for assistance for the most necessary equipment. I have instructed the executive body to provide another UAH 500 million to finance the needs of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,’ Klytschko said.

He also reminded that in January, the Kyiv City Council increased assistance to the military by UAH 5 billion.

‘In January, we allocated UAH 5 billion to support our defenders. We also spent it on helping their families, rehabilitation and payments to veterans. We are now adding another half a billion,’ Klytschko said.

Earlier it was reported that in 2024, Kyiv allocated the largest amount of money among all regions to support the Defence Forces - almost UAH 10 billion.

Vitalii Klytschko also reported that since January 2025, the Kyiv community has already transferred more than 2,600 drones of various types, as well as electronic warfare systems, to the frontline.