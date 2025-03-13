Defence companies of Ukraine and Belgium plan joint production of weapons – Ambassador Jacobs

Leading companies of the Belgian military-industrial complex are actively establishing ties with Ukrainian partners. The parties are making progress in preparing for joint production.

Ambassador of Belgium to Ukraine Luc Jacobs said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

‘Belgium has a strong defence industry, and representatives of leading companies, our flagships, come to Ukraine, establish contacts with their colleagues, and in some places are already at a fairly advanced stage of preparing joint production agreements,’ the diplomat said.

He noted that, in particular, this includes the creation of joint ventures ‘designed for a longer time horizon than the period of war’.

Jacobs added that the Ukrainian defence industry has proven its resilience, ability to develop advanced technologies and be a valuable partner for Belgium.

‘We have a lot to learn from Ukraine, and we can also share our experience with you,’ the ambassador said.

