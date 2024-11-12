Sybiha is going to Brussels: Talks with EU and NATO officials are planned

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will be in Brussels on November 12-13. A number of negotiations are planned.

"The Foreign Minister of Ukraine will hold a series of bilateral talks with high-ranking EU and NATO officials, candidates for the posts of European Commissioners, members of the European Parliament, and key allies of Ukraine.

The key topics of the talks will be strengthening military support for Ukraine, our country's progress towards joining the EU and NATO, and ways to ensure long-term Euro-Atlantic security following the US presidential election," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Sybiha will pay special attention to the decisions of the allies under the Victory Plan and the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace based on the Peace Formula.