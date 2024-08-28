Kuleba to visit Poland and Belgium: Strengthening air defence, EU accession and second Peace Summit

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Poland and Belgium on 28-29 August.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

On 28 August in Poland, Kuleba will hold bilateral talks with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. They will take part in the forum "Campus - the Future of Poland" in Olsztyn.

On 29 August in Brussels, Kuleba will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"The key topics of discussion will be strengthening military support for Ukraine by the EU and its member states, enhancing air defence capabilities, advancing negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and attracting the widest possible global support for the Peace Formula on the way to the second Peace Summit," the statement said.

