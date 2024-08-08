Newly appointed Ambassador of Belgium Luc Jacobs starts his work in Ukraine

Yevhen Perebyinis received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Ukraine Luc Jacobs.

As noted, on August 8, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Ukraine Luc Jacobs.

The Ukrainian diplomat noted Belgium's significant contribution to Ukraine's defense capability, expressed gratitude for supporting Ukraine in its European integration process during Belgium's presidency of the EU Council and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation between the countries in view of the formation of a new government.

Particular emphasis was placed on the active involvement of Belgian business circles in the process of rebuilding and modernizing Ukrainian infrastructure and energy sector facilities.

The interlocutors also discussed the possibility of further involving Belgium in promoting the Peace Formula and supporting Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO membership.

"The Belgian diplomat assured of his determination to make every effort to further develop cooperation between Kyiv and Brussels," the Foreign Ministry said.

