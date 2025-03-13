Sweden prepares 18th aid package for Ukraine worth almost $300 million: will buy Archer self-propelled guns and Arthur radars

On 13 March, the Swedish government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes the purchase of 18 Archer self-propelled guns and five Arthur counter-battery radars.

This was announced by the Swedish government, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

In addition, part of the funds will be used to support Ukraine's defence production, in particular the development of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer ‘Bohdana’.

Read more: US will not restore aid to Ukraine after signing mineral deal. Trump wants Zelenskyy to change attitude towards negotiations and elections - NBC News

Sweden is also planning to join the ‘artillery coalition’ within the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine. The total cost of this part of the assistance is about SEK 3 billion (approximately $295 million).

‘Ukraine has an urgent need for artillery and artillery ammunition. This has been a priority for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov emphasised this when I met with him over the weekend,’ said Swedish Defence Minister Paul Johnson.

Earlier, Ukraine received eight Archer systems and one Arthur radar system in cooperation with the United Kingdom.

Deliveries of the new Arthur radars are expected to begin in 2025, and the Archer systems in 2026.

Read more: Pistorius: Germany has assembled aid package for Ukraine worth 3 billion euros