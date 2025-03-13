Putin will violate peace deal if Ukraine is left without security guarantees – Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the need for security guarantees for Ukraine.

He said this in a News Agents podcast, The Guardian reports, Censor.NET informs.

The head of the British government noted that he was ‘not at all surprised’ by Russia's negative reaction to the US proposal for a 30-day truce with Ukraine.

‘Firstly, we must focus on a lasting and secure peace in Ukraine, which is what we all want. I am not surprised that Russia is taking this position. They have made it quite clear. They've made that clear on a number of occasions,’ Starmer said.

The British Prime Minister said that progress had been made after the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia, and, in his words, the ball was ‘in Russia's court’. According to Starmer, pressure will now be put on Russia.

‘This is good because Russia is an aggressor. Russia is a country that does not adhere to previous agreements and treaties. We know that Putin has ambitions that are hardly hidden,’ the politician said.

When asked about the next steps, Starmer said that it is now necessary to continue working with allies, including the United States and Ukraine. In particular, on Saturday, 15 March, leaders of a number of countries will gather in London to discuss progress in achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

Read more: White House confirms that Witkoff will travel to Russia this week

The politician also reminded that Putin is against providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

‘We know that he has violated the terms of the agreement in the past. Therefore, his reaction reinforces my firm belief that if the agreement is not protected by security guarantees, he will eventually break it,’ Starmer said.

Earlier it was reported that the UK and France are trying to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations, while US President Donald Trump is seeking to resolve the war with Russia.

Read more: Vance on talks between US and Russia: they will be held by phone and in person