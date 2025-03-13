Putin: we agree to ceasefire, but on certain conditions. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia has agreed to the proposals to end hostilities in Ukraine, but under certain conditions.

The Russian leader said this at a press conference following a meeting with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Censor.NET reports

"We agree with the proposals to end the hostilities. But we assume that this cessation should be such that it would lead to long-term peace and eliminate the initial causes of this crisis (as Putin called the war that Russia started against Ukraine - ed.)," the Kremlin leader said.

He noted that Russia allegedly supports the ceasefire, but "there are nuances, including the Kursk region".

Putin also said that Ukraine could allegedly use the truce to obtain weapons or mobilise.

"Who will give the orders to cease hostilities? What is the price of these orders? The contact line is almost 2000 km long. Who will determine where and who violated it? We support the idea of a ceasefire. But there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think we need to talk to our American partners, maybe talk to President Trump on the phone," the Russian dictator said.

Putin also said he wanted guarantees that Ukraine would not mobilize, train, or receive weapons during the ceasefire.

As a reminder, at the talks in Jeddah on March 11, Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal to immediately introduce a temporary, 30-day ceasefire. It can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, subject to acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation.