Rutte urges NATO countries to boost arms production as they lag behind Russia and China
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance should produce more weapons.
He said this during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump, Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.
Rutte emphasized the importance of increasing weapons production by NATO member states, as they, according to him, are "lagging behind" Russia and China.
Earlier it was reported that on March 13, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
