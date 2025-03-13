ENG
Evacuation from Pokrovsk
More than 2.5 thousand people remain in Pokrovsk – CMA

As of March 13, a little more than 2,500 people are still staying in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration Serhiy Dobriak, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that every day the towns and villages of the Pokrovsk community are under Russian shelling.

This spring is loud and destructive for the Pokrovsk community: towns and villages are under daily Russian shelling. Yesterday, they were hit by guided aerial bombs (GABs), artillery, and FPV drones, which have already reached Rodynske. Evacuations have intensified. A little over 2,500 people still remain in Pokrovsk. 'This morning, we managed to evacuate three children from the Zelenivka neighborhood,' said Dobriak."

He urged people to evacuate.

