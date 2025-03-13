Umerov discusses cooperation in Coalitions of Capabilities with Norwegian Defense Minister Sandvik

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Norwegian counterpart Tore Onshuus Sandvik.

The head of the Ukrainian defense ministry announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, Umerov thanked the Norwegian government for its decision to increase support for Ukraine to $7.8 billion in 2025, of which $4.6 billion will be for military assistance.

"We are working together to ensure that these resources are used as efficiently as possible to strengthen our defense," the Minister emphasized.

The parties also discussed Norway's further participation in the Coalitions of Capabilities, in particular in the Maritime and Air Defense Coalitions. In addition, they reviewed the prospects for industrial cooperation for the development of defense production.

"We paid special attention to equipping and training the Armed Forces brigade with the support of the Scandinavian and Baltic countries. Norway is an important partner of Ukraine. Together, we continue to strengthen the security of the entire European region," the Defense Minister added.

