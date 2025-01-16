Ukraine deepens cooperation with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg - Umerov. PHOTOS

Ukraine is expanding its cooperation with the leading Norwegian defence company Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov following a meeting with the company's CEO Eric Lee and the president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Censor.NET reports.

"This company is already providing significant support to Ukraine. It is Kongsberg, together with Raytheon, that is involved in the supply of NASAMS air defense systems that reliably protect our cities from air attacks," Umerov said.

According to him, the meeting discussed the integration of Ukrainian air defense systems into the NASAMS system to increase its effectiveness. This will improve the protection of critical infrastructure and civilian facilities.

Special attention was paid to anti-drone systems. The parties considered the possibility of localizing the production of such systems in Ukraine, which would open up new prospects for the defense industry.

Another area of cooperation is the development of maritime capabilities.

"I am sincerely grateful to Kongsberg for their support and willingness to develop cooperation," Umerov concluded.

