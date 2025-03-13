Zelenskyy on Putin’s statement: He is essentially preparing to refuse ceasefire. VIDEO

The Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's statement on the ceasefire is manipulative "in response to the idea of ceasefire at the front - he is actually preparing a refusal as of now".

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Now we have all heard from Russia very predictable, very manipulative words from Putin in response to the idea of ceasefire at the front - he is actually preparing a refusal as of now. Putin, of course, is afraid to say directly to President Trump that he wants to continue this war, he wants to kill Ukrainians. That's why they in Moscow are framing the idea of ceasefire with such preconditions that nothing will happen at all or that it will not happen for as long as possible. Putin often does this - he doesn't say "no" directly, but he does it in such a way that he practically only delays everything and makes normal solutions impossible. We believe that all of this is just another Russian manipulation.

There was an American proposal for an unconditional ceasefire — in the sky, at sea, and on the front line. We in Ukraine accepted this proposal. From the American side, we heard that they are ready to organize monitoring and verification. And this is something that can realistically be ensured — with both American and European capabilities. The idea is to use this period of ceasefire to prepare answers to all the questions regarding long-term security and a real, reliable peace, and to put a plan for ending the war on the table. Ukraine is ready to work as quickly and constructively as possible. We have conveyed this to American representatives, and our European partners, as well as all our partners around the world, are aware of it.

We do not set conditions that complicate anything. Russia does that. As we have always said, the only one who will drag things out, the only one who will be unconstructive, is Russia. They need a war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war - day after day. Now we need to put pressure on him. We need to impose sanctions that will help. We will continue to work with our American partners, with European partners, with everyone in the world who wants peace to force Russia to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: If Russia refuses ceasefire, we can count on strong steps from US, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO