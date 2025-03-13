513 civilians remain in Siversk, situation in city is very difficult – CMA

There are still 513 civilians remaining in Siversk, Donetsk region. All children have already been evacuated. In total, 653 people remain in the community.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of the Siversk CMA, Oleksiu Vorobiov, said this on air.

"Every day we try to persuade people to leave, because the situation is very difficult in the city. People are leaving, we are helping them, evacuating them to a safer place. ... Thank God, the children are not in the city. Currently, there are 653 people in the community and 513 residents in the city," Vorobiov said.

Read more: Rada adopts draft law on forced evacuation of children from combat zone as basis

It is also noted that there are shelters in the city, they are equipped with food, fuel, a starlink, and medicines.

"For the basic needs of people, we constantly bring food packages, bread, water to the city and twice a week we bring hot meals," added the head of the CMA.

He added that since 2022, the beginning of the full-scale invasion, there has been no electricity, gas or water in the Sivers community, i.e. "nothing."

Watch more: Enemy is 2 kilometers from Myrnohrad: police call on residents to evacuate. VIDEO