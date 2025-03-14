ENG
US resumes deliveries of upgraded GLSDB bombs to Ukraine - Reuters

The United States is resuming deliveries of modernised GLSDB glide bombs to Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters.

GLSDBs are glide bombs purchased during the Biden administration as part of the Security Assistance Initiative for Ukraine.

According to Reuters, GLSDB bombs are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 160 km. According to the agency, the Russians have been ‘jamming’ these bombs, trying to throw them off course. Therefore, the United States has been trying to modernise these weapons, making them more ‘stable’.

The bombs are expected to appear on the battlefield in Ukraine in the coming days.

