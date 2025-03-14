Drones attacked Tuapse oil refinery, hits to oil tanks recorded. VIDEO

On the night of 14 March, drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai, including an oil refinery in Tuapse.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the plant, covering an area of more than 1,000 square metres. A total of 121 people and 39 pieces of equipment were used to extinguish the fire.

Also, in connection with the attack, "Rosaviatsiya" introduced the "Carpet" Plan for the operation of Sochi Airport.

The Tuapse Oil Refinery is a Russian oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai.

The plant is a single production complex with a marine terminal of Rosneft's oil product supply company, "RN-Marine Terminal Tuapse" LLC.

Most of its products are exported. It is part of the "Rosneft" oil company.

