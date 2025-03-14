Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 891,660 people (+1,410 per day), 10,313 tanks, 24,455 artillery systems, 21,443 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 891,660 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/14/25 are approximately:

personnel - about 891,660 (+1,410) people,

tanks - 10,313 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 21,443 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 24,455 (+46) units,

MLRS - 1,314 (+0) units,

air defense means - 1,103 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 29,136 (+153),

cruise missiles - 3,121 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automobiles and tank trucks – 40469 (+114) units,

special equipment – ​​3777 (+0)

