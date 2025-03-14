Trump to take next steps after Witkoff’s report on talks with Russia - Waltz

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz spoke of "cautious optimism" after meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah and Putin's statement on his conditions for ending the war.

He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Trump will make further decisions after Steve Witkoff briefs him on the results of the talks in Moscow.

"I have spoken to my counterpart, Special Envoy Witkoff, is out there (Russia - Ed.), and bringing things back for us to evaluate for President Trump to make decisions on next steps," he said.

"Of course both sides are going to have their demands, and of course both sides are going to make some compromises," the Trump adviser said.

Waltz refused to announce anything or discuss it on television, ahead of Trump.

