Russia unlikely to be able to maintain ceasefire regime in war against Ukraine - Kallas

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas doubts that Russia will abide by a possible ceasefire with Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, Kallas stated this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"We have seen ceasefires before, and Russia has never adhered to these agreements," the head of EU diplomacy said.

She stressed that now the "ball is in Moscow's court," and it must show "good will."

Recall that Kallas previously stated that any peace agreement with Russia must be backed by reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

