Zelenskyy is asked to award title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to soldier of 72nd SMB Oleksandr Kandaurov

President Zelenskyy is being asked to award the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to Oleksandr Kandaurov, a soldier of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding petition was registered on the website of the Presidential Office.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, met with the soldiers of the 2nd company of the 1st battalion of the 72nd mechanised brigade. The soldiers asked to honour the memory of their comrade-in-arms Oleksandr Kandaurov, who died in a battle with tanks near Vuhledar in 2022 at the age of 25.

"This submission was made by the command of the 72nd Brigade based on an extract from the brigade's combat log. Oleksandr Kandaurov lived and worked in Brovary near Kyiv, and joined the army as a volunteer on the first day of the Russian invasion. He was always the first to volunteer for all dangerous missions and was a role model for the entire company. Oleksandr personally destroyed 4 units of Russian armoured vehicles and 15 Russian infantrymen in close combat near Kyiv and in Donbas, according to official documents, witnesses and photos. In addition, together with his comrades, he destroyed the enemy at a time, placing anti-tank mines in front of our positions. Now, at the request of the soldiers of the 2nd Company, I am making a story in Kandaurov's memory. He did not have time to start a family, he has no children left - there is only our gratitude, memory and boundless respect of his comrades who had the honour of knowing him," the journalist said.

You can support the petition here.

