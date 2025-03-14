Photo of suspect in murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: police are looking for him

Law enforcement officers are establishing the whereabouts of a man involved in the murder of activist Demian Hanul in Odesa.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

"Police are establishing the location of the man involved in the premeditated murder of Odesa public figure

Dear citizens!

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the man in the photo, please call the police by phone:

(380) 732555126

(380) 949498364 or call the special line 102," the statement said.







The murder of Demian Hanul

On 14 March 2025, in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa, an unknown person killed activist Demian Hanul by shooting him.

