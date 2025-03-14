Germany is ready to allocate additional €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine – German government spokesman Hebestreit

The German democratic parties have reached an agreement that paves the way for an additional €3 billion in military aid to be allocated to Ukraine.

This was announced at a briefing in Berlin by the spokesman for the federal government Steffen Hebestreit, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Chancellor said that if there is "counter-financing"... then nothing can prevent such an agreement. Therefore, we have to wait and see if there will be counter-financing, and then it can be done quickly," Hebestreit said.

Read more: US will not restore aid to Ukraine after signing mineral deal. Trump wants Zelenskyy to change attitude towards negotiations and elections - NBC News

He added that an agreement on lifting the debt ceiling (the so-called debt brake) would pave the way for a decision. According to Handelsblatt, the vote could take place as early as next week, probably by Tuesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously stated that he is not opposed to additional aid to Ukraine, but emphasized the need to raise new debt, as it is impossible to transfer funds from other budget items.

Also, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, confirmed his readiness to provide additional billions for defense.

Read more: Republicans press Trump to resume military and intelligence aid to Ukraine – Hill