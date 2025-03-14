Russians dropped GAB on Kherson city centre: three wounded, medical facility, shops, offices, and cars damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

On 14 March, in the afternoon, Russian troops dropped a GAB (Guided Aerial Bomb) on the city centre of Kherson. Many buildings were damaged, and a 23-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and a 49-year-old man were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

"A guided aerial bomb in the centre of Kherson during working hours. This is how Russian terrorists congratulated us on the Day of Volunteer Fighter of Ukraine," he wrote.

A medical facility, shops, offices, and cars were damaged. Many broken windows

One casualty has been reported so far - a 23-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury.

"We are recording the consequences of an enemy air strike on the city centre. We are examining the extent of damage. We are grateful to all services on the spot. We are helping the miraculously surviving people," added Mrochko.

Updated information

Later it became known about the second person who suffered as a result of an enemy air strike on the city center.

It is noted that a 50-year-old resident of Kherson turned to doctors on her own. According to preliminary data, she has a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently examining her.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian strike damaged five apartment buildings, a medical facility, a business center, a clinical hospital, and ten cars.

Later, Mrochko reported another victim of an enemy air strike - a 49-year-old man turned to doctors. He sustained a mine-blast injury. He is currently being examined.