News Trump and Putin’s conversation
32 015 143

Trump on talks with Putin: I asked him to prevent ’massacre’ of Ukrainian troops

Trump had a conversation with Putin on March 13. What is known

US President Donald Trump said he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

" We had very good and productive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally end," he said.

According to Trump, at this moment "thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by Russians" and are "in a bad position."

"I've strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre that has not been seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!" he concluded.

