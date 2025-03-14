AFU’s Kursk operation has accomplished its mission – Zelenskyy

Kursk operation achieved its main goal of pulling back a significant number of Russian troops from the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv directions.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to the President, Ukrainian soldiers have shown remarkable resilience, withstanding a powerful enemy attack, which has helped to ease pressure in critical areas of the frontline.

"Our guys are absolutely heroic — they took a heavy blow. The pressure first eased in the Kharkiv direction, as the Russians pulled back the maximum number of troops to the Kursk region. Then they began to withdraw forces from the East but did not abandon their main goal — Pokrovsk," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that thanks to the Kursk operation, the situation in both the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv directions has stabilized, and it will now be "very difficult" for the enemy to find an opportunity to threaten Pokrovsk again.

"I can only thank our soldiers for the Kursk operation. I believe it has accomplished its mission," he concluded.

