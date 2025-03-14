Macron speaks with Zelenskyy and Starmer: Russia must accept ceasefire proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today I spoke with President Zelensky, then with Prime Minister Starmer after the progress made at the meeting between the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah on Tuesday," Macron wrote on the social network X.

"Now Russia must accept the proposal of the United States and Ukraine for a 30-day ceasefire. Russian aggression in Ukraine must stop. The atrocities must stop. And so must the tactics of delay," the French president said.

He reminded that about forty chiefs of staff of the armies had gathered in Paris on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, we will continue to work to strengthen support for Ukraine and for a lasting and durable peace by holding a video conference with Prime Minister Starmer, President Zelenskyy and all our partners," Macron said in a statement.

