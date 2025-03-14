Trump: We’ll know more about ceasefire in Ukraine on Monday

US President Donald Trump said that on Monday, March 17, more information on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine would be revealed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Trump, when asked about the current situation with the cessation of Russia's war against Ukraine, said that, in his opinion, "everything is going well."

"As you know, we have a ceasefire agreement with the Ukrainian side, and we're trying to reach the same agreement with Russia. And I think so far everything has been going well. We'll know a little bit more on Monday, and hopefully it will be good," he said.

The US President refused to answer directly to questions about measures in response to Russia's ceasefire violation, but reiterated that he believed in Vladimir Putin's consent.

