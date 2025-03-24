Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 604 children have died in Ukraine - Prosecutor General’s Office
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 604 children have been killed and more than 1,817 injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.
The largest number of injured children was recorded in the following regions:
- Donetsk region - 633,
- Kharkiv region - 470,
- Dnipropetrovsk region - 203,
- Kherson region - 202,
- Zaporizhzhia region - 170,
- Kyiv region - 136,
- Mykolaiv region - 118.
As noted, in recent days, children in different regions of Ukraine have suffered as a result of Russian attacks:
- On March 23, a 5-year-old girl died in Kyiv.
- On March 22, a 17-year-old boy and a girl were injured in the village of Marine in Sumy region.
- On March 21, a 17-year-old girl died in Zaporizhzhia, and a 10-month-old child is injured.
- On March 20, three 17-year-old boys were injured in Odesa.
- An 11-year-old boy was injured in Dobropillia, Donetsk region.
These data are not final, as information from the temporarily occupied territories is still being collected.
