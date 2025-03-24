Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 604 children have died in Ukraine - Prosecutor General’s Office

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 604 children have been killed and more than 1,817 injured.

The largest number of injured children was recorded in the following regions:

Donetsk region - 633,

Kharkiv region - 470,

Dnipropetrovsk region - 203,

Kherson region - 202,

Zaporizhzhia region - 170,

Kyiv region - 136,

Mykolaiv region - 118.

As noted, in recent days, children in different regions of Ukraine have suffered as a result of Russian attacks:

On March 23, a 5-year-old girl died in Kyiv.

On March 22, a 17-year-old boy and a girl were injured in the village of Marine in Sumy region.

On March 21, a 17-year-old girl died in Zaporizhzhia, and a 10-month-old child is injured.

On March 20, three 17-year-old boys were injured in Odesa.

An 11-year-old boy was injured in Dobropillia, Donetsk region.

These data are not final, as information from the temporarily occupied territories is still being collected.

