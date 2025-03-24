Enemy again tried to break through our defences near Kostiantynopil, attacks in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk repelled - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy advanced in Vovchansk over the last day. No Ukrainian positions were lost.

As noted, the main efforts of the aggressor were focused on maintaining the combat capability of the frontline units, replenishing personnel and evacuating the wounded.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance in the area of Zahryzove, but was successfully stopped by our defenders. Defence forces are disrupting the movement and entrenchment of enemy troops.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, the enemy army tried to regain its lost position in the Nadiia area. The enemy's attempts to advance in the Serebrianske forestry were unsuccessful. The enemy also unsuccessfully attacked near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Nove and Yampolivka. No losses of our positions were incurred.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces units held their positions near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka and Verkhniokamianske. The enemy was not successful.

"In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, assault actions of varying intensity took place in the areas of Minkivka, Chasiv Yar, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks on motorised vehicles, and no losses of positions were incurred," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor's army conducted offensive actions in the area of Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotliarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka and Oleksiivka. The enemy suffered losses and did not achieve its objectives. Attacks near Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly also proved to be ineffective.

"The enemy used eight vehicles to move to the area of Novoielyzavetivka and Nadiivka, six of which were destroyed by our defenders. And in the direction of Novotroitske and Novooleksandrivka - one vehicle, which was also destroyed. The occupiers tried to transfer personnel in two vehicles to the area of Novovasylivka and Uspenivka. They were destroyed on the approach to our defense lines," added the OSGT "Khortytsia".

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv. The enemy conducted assault operations on motorized vehicles. The enemy was hit by fire, and two motorcycles returned to their original area. The enemy attacks were successfully repelled, and our defenders continue to hold off the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces.