Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: five people wounded, including police officer. PHOTOS

On 23 March, the Russians attacked Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems and UAVs. 18 settlements in the Kherson region came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

Over the past day, Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Inhulets, Nadezhdivka, Sadove, Beryslav, Dudchany, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk, Rakivka, Burhunka, Tiahynka, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka and Lvove came under enemy fire.

In the Bilozerska village community, the Russian military deliberately struck a checkpoint with an FPV drone. As a result of this insidious attack, a 40-year-old police officer was injured and sustained a shrapnel wound to his thigh. His life is not in danger.

The Russian army shelled Inhulets with artillery. A 76-year-old woman was injured. She sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a bruised head wound. She was taken to hospital in serious condition. The shells damaged three private houses, a garage and a car.

During the day, the occupation forces shelled Komyshany with artillery. A 52-year-old man was wounded. He sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen. Two private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in the village.

The Russian army shelled Tiahyntsi and Lvove with multiple rocket launchers. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Artillery fire damaged an administrative building in Novooleksandrivka.

The occupiers used an FPV drone to hit a private house in Rakivka, which was damaged.

In the morning, the Russian army shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery. Two people were injured. A 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a mine-blast trauma, multiple shrapnel wounds to her back, shoulder and hip. A 66-year-old man sustained blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to the head and chest. An apartment block and 11 private houses were damaged.

