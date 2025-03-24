ENG
Russian FPV drones struck residential buildings in Seredyna-Buda: fires broke out

On the morning of March 24, Russian troops attacked the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with FPV drones.

This was reported by the head of the executive committee of the Seredyna-Buda City Council, Kseniia Piatnytsa, in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, there were four strikes by FPV drones, after which fires broke out in the houses. Several residential buildings caught fire as a result of the hits.

"We are trying to extinguish the fire on our own. However, due to strong winds and dry vegetation, it is more difficult to do so," noted Friday.

As noted, people lived in some of the damaged houses, but there is no information about the victims.

