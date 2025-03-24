Desperate warrior threw his own helmet at two occupiers, forcing them to retreat, and killed Russians with burst of fire. VIDEO
A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly eliminated two occupiers in close combat in the Kupyansk sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle was posted on social media.
"During a trench battle, a Ukrainian soldier, who had run out of grenades, shows outstanding ingenuity and throws his own helmet at the enemy on adrenaline. The Russian infantryman, thinking it was an explosive device, starts to back away and gets shot in the back with an assault rifle, as does his colleague. This footage will definitely be included in the golden fund of Ukraine's liberation from Russian invaders, and the hero deserves the highest awards! Kupyansk direction of the front, video of the 43rd separate mechanised brigade," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
