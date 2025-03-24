Su-25 attack aircraft crashes in Primorsky Krai, - Russian Defence Ministry (updated)

A Su-25 attack aircraft has crashed in Russia's Primorsky Krai.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Fighterbomber telegram channel, which regularly reports news about Russian aviation.

"The preliminary cause of the crash is the failure of both engines," the message says.

The pilot is said to have ejected.

There is no further information or official confirmation at this time.

The information was later confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

"The Su-25 crashed in Primorskyi Krai during a training flight, the pilot ejected, there is no threat to his life or health. The preliminary cause of the crash is a technical malfunction," the statement said.