Scholz to participate in meeting of "Coalition of Willing" on March 27 in Paris

On March 27, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to take part in a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris.

This was announced at a briefing by the spokesman for the federal government Steffen Hebestreit, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"On March 27, the Chancellor will attend a summit of supporters of Ukraine in Paris," the spokesman announced the trip of the current head of government.

According to the spokesperson, "the team is expected to continue to work closely with European partners and allies to support Ukraine, in the perspective of possible peace talks and, of course, general security issues in Europe." What will be new about the Paris meeting, he said, is that it will focus on "concrete decisions that will be agreed upon." Participants will also discuss the results of the talks in Saudi Arabia between the United States and Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.

Hebestreit noted that the meeting is part of a series of discussions on Ukraine's future and recalled that the previous ones took place in Paris, London, and Brussels. He suggested that the composition of the participants would likely be similar, but added that it was uncertain whether the Turkish Foreign Minister would join due to the domestic political situation. As for Canada's leadership, Berlin assumes that Justin Trudeau, who is no longer prime minister, will most likely attend the meeting.