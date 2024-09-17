Ukrainian companies will be able to participate in tenders of Drone Coalition - Ministry of Defense

For the first time, Ukrainian drone technology manufacturers will be able to participate in tenders organized by the Drone Coalition within the Ramstein format of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group. Companies that win the tenders will receive orders for the production of drones for further testing.

This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, according to the website of the defense ministry, Censor.NET reports.

The series of tenders includes two lots: for the production of advanced FPV drones and interceptor drones. For the first time, Ukrainian companies are invited to participate in these tenders, which is an important step to support domestic production.

"The goal of this coalition is to ensure the industrial production of FPV drones in order to create a technological advantage over the enemy in the long term. It is important not only to scale up production in the West but also to support Ukrainian companies capable of producing such equipment. That is why we are engaging domestic producers to participate in tenders for the first time," Chernohorenko said.

What do I need to do to participate?

To participate in the tender, manufacturers need to register on the UK Ministry of Defense website and submit their applications. Proposals for FPV drones will be accepted until October 14, and for interceptor drones - until November 11.

All submitted applications will be reviewed by members of the Drone Coalition and the winners will be selected.

It is noted that the winning companies will receive orders for the production of drones for further testing and evaluation. In case of successful test results, a large-scale order of FPV drones from the winning companies is planned.

Drone Coalition

The Drone Coalition was established in February 2024 during the 19th Ramstein meeting. The initiative was proposed by Latvia and is coordinated together with the United Kingdom.

The Coalition consists of 16 partner countries that are already supplying Ukraine with drones.

