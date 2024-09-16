Canadian Roshel Senator MRAP armored vehicle has been approved for use in army - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The fleet of armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian army has been replenished with another model of armoured vehicles based on MRAP technology. The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the Roshel Senator MRAP armoured vehicle manufactured in Canada for use in the army.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

What are MRAPs?

MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) armoured vehicles have a V-shaped bottom to dissipate explosion energy and special shock-absorbing seats. The vehicles consist of a monolithic armour capsule and external explosion-absorbing units: wheels, chassis, engine. The latter absorb all the kinetic energy from the mine explosion, preserving the integrity of the housing module.

Roshel Senator MRAP armoured vehicle

The Roshel Senator armoured vehicle is based on the chassis of the American heavy-duty Ford F-550 pickup truck. The vehicle was originally intended for police use.

The model has been improved to meet the needs of the Ukrainian army. The Roshel Senator MRAP received armour that can protect the crew and troops from bullets fired from small arms and fragments. It also has a special V-shaped bottom that dissipates the energy of a mine or other explosive device equivalent to 6 kg of TNT. In addition, the Canadian armoured vehicle received a reinforced chassis, all-wheel drive mechanism, and a 6.7-litre "omnivorous" turbo diesel engine with a capacity of over 300 horsepower. The vehicle is also equipped with a winch and night lights for the front line.

According to the Ministry of Defence, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, more than 20 MRAP armoured vehicles have been codified and approved for use in the army.