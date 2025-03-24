Pseudo-referendum organized in Kherson in 2022: two local residents served with suspicion notices - prosecutor’s office

Two local residents have been notified of being suspected of participating in the organization and holding of a pseudo-referendum in Kherson in September 2022.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports .

According to the investigation, a 72-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman voluntarily joined the so-called "precinct election commissions". The man was engaged in receiving citizens, issuing ballots for "voting", organizing the venue for the"referendum", as well as installing ballot boxes and screens, and placing campaign posters.

As noted, the woman held the position of "PEC secretary" and was responsible for organizing the work of the commission, compiling lists of "voters", keeping records and storing ballots. She was also engaged in the installation of booths for "voting" and hanging campaign paraphernalia with the symbols of the Russian Federation.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The case is being investigated by the Kherson District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson Region.

See more: Russians attacked 2 districts of Kherson: woman wounded, kindergarten damaged. PHOTOS