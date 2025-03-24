Ten traitors who fought against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

In August and December 2024, Ukrainian soldiers took them prisoner during battles on the Pokrovsk, Siversk and Novopavlivsk directions.

Read more: Court sentences rapists of 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia to 6 years in prison

Who was taken prisoner

The convicts are residents of the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who voluntarily joined the ranks of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation

Three of them are residents of Donetsk region who, as part of the 91st Russian rifle regiment, took part in the seizure of the left bank of Kherson region. There, they set up firing positions and evacuated wounded racists from the battlefield. Subsequently, the traitors stormed the villages of Mykilske and Novoukrainka, and during a fierce battle near Kurakhove were captured.

Another was a resident of occupied Horlivka who, as a rifleman in the aggressor's 132nd motorized rifle brigade, fired at Ukrainian positions near the villages of Zaitseve and Dachne.

Another traitor was a member of the 88th Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces and participated in the "meat" assaults near Pokrovsk, where he was later captured as the only survivor.

Four other traitors who tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops near the villages of Zelenivka and Kostiantynopil were also sentenced.

The tenth convict was a member of the 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation and fired Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at Ukrainian positions near Berestove.

All were found guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: