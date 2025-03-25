Russian missile strike on Sumy: 94 people are injured, among them - 23 children. PHOTOS (updated)

On 24 March 2025, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy.

This was reported on Facebook by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, today the enemy attacked the residential sector and infrastructure facilities of the city, including children's hospitals.

Currently, it is known about the wounded: 24 adults and 4 children. All emergency services are working at the scene.

The Sumy regional prosecutor's office reported that as of 4:00 p.m., 65 people were wounded, including 14 children, as a result of the attack.

A number of apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged.

Updated information

At 4:45 p.m., Sumy City Council reported that, according to the health department, "74 victims are known, including 13 children."

Later, the city council's website reported that the number of victims had increased to 88, including 17 children.

Later, the city council's website stated that, according to the updated data from the health department, 23 children were injured.

Updated information

Later, the city council reported that 94 injured people (71 adults and 23 children) are currently known to be injured.

"94 people (71 adults and 23 children) sought medical assistance. Some were treated on the spot, but most were hospitalised," the statement said.





Headquarters will be established in kindergartens No. 10 and No. 25 to assist the victims.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists launched a missile attack on the centre of Sumy: high-rise buildings and a school were damaged.