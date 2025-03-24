Zelenskyy invited Vance to visit Ukraine. He did not answer - Time

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited US Vice President J.D. Vance to reconsider his decision not to visit Ukraine during the war.

This is reported by Time magazine,

This happened during the last phone conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump.

"We are still waiting for you," Zelenskyy said.

J.D. Vance did not respond.

As a reminder, on February 28, 2025, during a visit to the White House, President Zelenskyy and Vance had an altercation.

The US Vice President spoke about the problems in Ukraine, and Zelenskyy asked him if he had been to Ukraine.

"Actually, I've watched and seen the stories and, and I know what happens when you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr. President. Don't you agree that you have problems with mobilizing people into your army?" - Vance replied.

